Walman scored a goal, added four hits and blocked seven shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers looked to be in danger after going down 3-0 in the first period, but Walman's tally put them ahead 4-3 at 13:36 of the third. The lead didn't last through the end of that frame, but Leon Draisaitl delivered more overtime heroics to tie the series at 2-2. Walman has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, posting a goal and six assists. Overall, he's at nine points, 33 shots on net, 38 hits, 59 blocks and a plus-11 rating over 20 playoff outings.