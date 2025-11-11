Walman scored two goals, including a shorthanded one, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Walman attempted a pass when recovering the puck in the Blue Jackets' zone, but it deflected off the stick of a defender and went into the goal to tie the game 4-4 with less than a minute to go in the final period. That was Walman's second goal, as he had previously netted a snap shot at the 17:28 mark of the first frame. Walman has three goals and 10 points this season.