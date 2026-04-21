Walman logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1.

Walman had just two helpers with a minus-10 rating, 36 shots on net and 38 blocked shots over his last 21 outings in the regular season. Overall, he logged 20 points, 96 shots, 90 blocks and a minus-17 rating over 53 regular-season contests. Walman is likely to fill a bottom-four role during the playoffs. He was moderately productive in the playoffs last year with 10 points over 22 outings.