Walman is expected to make his season debut against Ottawa on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Although the NHL media site signaled that Walman had been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Red Wings, the Oilers didn't announce the move until Monday. However, he's expected to return to game action for Tuesday's road matchup. He made 65 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Edmonton last year, recording seven goals, 33 assists, 145 blocked shots, 57 hits and 42 PIM while averaging 22:46 of ice time.