Head coach Kris Knoblauch stated Tuesday that Walman (undisclosed) is unlikely to play during the remainder of the preseason, but the defenseman is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, according to Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

The Oilers are likely using the utmost caution with Walman, as there's no reason to potentially subject him to a setback in exhibition play. Provided that he's ready for the season opener against the Flames on Oct. 8, Walman will fill a top-four role while receiving work with the No. 2 power-play unit in 2025-26.