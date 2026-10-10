Walman (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road matchup against the Sharks, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Head coach Mike Babcock mentioned that he believes Walman's injury isn't too serious, which was revealed by Janson Duench of The Athletic to be an upper-body issue. In Walman's absence, Shakir Mukhamadullin will appear in the Oilers lineup Saturday. The 30-year-old Walman is off to a slow start offensively in the 2026-27 regular-season, where he has a minus-3 rating, five shots on net and seven blocked shots across four appearances. His next opportunity to get back on the right foot is Tuesday's road game against the Kings.