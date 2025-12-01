Walman (undisclosed) will not be in action versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Walman is expected to be an option either Thursday or Saturday against the Kraken or Jets, respectively. Tuesday's absence will be the blueliner's fourth straight game on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Whenever the Toronto native is given the all-clear, he will look to bring his six-game point drought to a close.