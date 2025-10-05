Walman (undisclosed) suffered a setback in his recovery that has put his status for the season opener in doubt, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Edmonton did not rule Walman out completely from the team's Wednesday night opener, but the original timeline that had him back in time is in jeopardy. The 29-year-old will likely be trusted to play a top-four role for the team when healthy, so any time that he misses would be a big blow to the cap-strapped Oilers. During last season, Walman had eight points in the 15 regular-season games he played after coming over from San Jose in a trade.