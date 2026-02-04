Walman scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Walman ended a four-game slump with the tally. The 29-year-old defenseman's goal tied the game for all of nine seconds in the middle of the second period. He's up to five goals, 15 points, 54 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 28 appearances. There's some risk in trusting Walman for fantasy, but he's done a decent job in a top-four role with limited power-play time.