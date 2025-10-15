Walman (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's clash against the Islanders, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Walman is still expected to make his return soon, likely either Saturday in New Jersey or Sunday in Detroit. The 29-year-old blueliner had seven goals, 40 points, 42 PIM, 184 shots, 57 hits and 145 blocks in 65 regular-season outings between San Jose and Edmonton in 2024-25. He's likely to serve in a top-four capacity and receive some power-play ice time once he's healthy.