Oilers' Jake Walman: Unavailable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walman (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's clash against the Islanders, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Walman is still expected to make his return soon, likely either Saturday in New Jersey or Sunday in Detroit. The 29-year-old blueliner had seven goals, 40 points, 42 PIM, 184 shots, 57 hits and 145 blocks in 65 regular-season outings between San Jose and Edmonton in 2024-25. He's likely to serve in a top-four capacity and receive some power-play ice time once he's healthy.
