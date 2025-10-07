Walman (undisclosed) is not expected to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Walman recently suffered a setback while recovering from an undisclosed injury, but his timeline is a bit unclear at this point. The 29-year-old inked a seven-year, $49 million contract Monday, so he'll be a major player on the blue line once he's back in the fold. Alec Regula is poised to play on the second pairing alongside Darnell Nurse on Wednesday as a result of Walman's expected absence.