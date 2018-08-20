Jerabek signed a one-year contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Jerabek's addition to the Oilers is clearly the club response to losing Andrej Sekera (Achilles) until at least January. The 23-year-old Jerabek figures to compete with Kevin Gravel and Evan Bouchard for a spot in the third pairing. Even if he wins the job coming out of training camp, there is no guarantee he will still be in the lineup once Sekera is cleared to return.