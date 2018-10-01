Oilers' Jakub Jerabek: Waived for reassignment
Jerabek was waived by the Oilers for purpose of reassignment on Sunday.
Jerabek -- who was signed to a one-year deal over the summer -- could opt to make a move overseas rather than report to AHL Bakersfield. The defenseman played nine seasons in Europe, primarily in the Czech Republic with Plzen HC, and could decide to make the move back rather than sit in the minors await a call-up.
