Hamblin scored twice on four shots and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 5-4 overtime win over Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Hamblin was held off the scoresheet in the Condors' first two games before this breakout effort. The 26-year-old had 19 goals and 45 points in 51 regular-season AHL outings last year. He's earned 41 appearances for the Oilers at the NHL level, but with just three points in those games, he's unlikely to have much of a scoring presence if he gets a call-up in 2025-26.