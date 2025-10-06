Hamblin was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Hamblin looks set to make the Opening Night lineup after Isaac Howard and David Tomasek were sent down to the minors in a corresponding move. While the 26-year-old Hamblin will get the first crack at the NHL roster against the Flames on Wednesday, his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed, and fantasy managers should probably expect him to be sent back to the minors at some point.