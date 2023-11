Hamblin scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Hamblin tallied on a big rebound in the second period to put the Oilers ahead 5-2. The goal was his second of the season, both of which have come over the last five games. He's yet to provide an assist while adding six shots on net, nine blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances.