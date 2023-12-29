Hamblin is stuck in an 11-game point drought.

Hamblin's last point was a helper Nov. 28 versus the Golden Knights. The 24-year-old has maintained a steady spot on the Oilers' fourth line, but his limited usage and nonexistent offense makes him a non-factor in fantasy. For the season, he has three points, 12 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances. Hamblin may lose his place in the lineup once Sam Gagner (undisclosed) and Dylan Holloway (lower body) are able to play.