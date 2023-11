Hamblin notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Hamblin set up a Sam Gagner tally in the first period. The helper was Hamblin's first of the season to go with two goals over 11 appearances. All three of his points have come in the last six games, though he remains in a fourth-line role with minimal ice time. The 24-year-old has added 10 blocked shots, three shots and six shots on goal.