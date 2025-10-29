Hamblin scored twice on three shots in AHL Bakersfield's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Hamblin has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of six games for the Condors this season, but both instances have been multi-point efforts. The 26-year-old is a potential call-up for the Oilers whenever they need to add a little grit to the bottom six. The Edmonton native has three points over 41 career NHL outings, though he didn't get into a game with the big club last season.