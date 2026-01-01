Hamblin scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bakersfield's 7-3 win over Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Hamblin had one of his best games of the season, ending a skid of five contests without a point. Over 24 outings this season, he's earned 12 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. Hamblin brings a bit of grit, but the Oilers may not turn to him for toughness with Connor Clattenburg also an option if the team wants to change up its fourth-line mix at the NHL level.