Hamblin scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

In his 16th career game, Hamblin was able to break through for his first goal and point, which came at 8:31 of the first period. The 24-year-old has added four shots on net, three blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating over six appearances in a fourth-line role this season. Hamblin would have to show far more consistency on offense to be considered for a move up the lineup.