Hamblin has not registered a point in 11 games this season.

Hamblin has been in and out of the lineup as a depth forward while the Oilers battle a handful of injuries. He took the spot held by Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken, but Hamblin still managed to finished with a minus-1 rating and one shot on goal in 10:33 of ice time. The 23-year-old has 13 shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a minus-4 rating this season -- he's not doing enough to be on the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.