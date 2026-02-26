Hamblin scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Hamblin has had a great February for the Condors, earning seven goals and five assists over 12 outings. The 26-year-old forward has 20 goals and 33 points over 45 appearances this season. He's one goal away from a career high, though the Oilers don't have the cap space to reward him with a call-up at this time.