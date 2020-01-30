Play

Neal posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Neal had the secondary helper on Matt Benning's third-period tally. The winger has assists in consecutive games after his recent six-game drought. For the season, Neal is up to 29 points (17 on the power play), 107 shots on goal, 79 hits and a minus-21 rating in 50 contests.

