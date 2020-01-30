Oilers' James Neal: Assists in back-to-back games
Neal posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Neal had the secondary helper on Matt Benning's third-period tally. The winger has assists in consecutive games after his recent six-game drought. For the season, Neal is up to 29 points (17 on the power play), 107 shots on goal, 79 hits and a minus-21 rating in 50 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.