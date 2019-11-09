Oilers' James Neal: Buries goal in win
Neal notched a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Neal's 12th tally of the year stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-0 late in the second period. The winger is up to 14 points in 18 games this year, with his goal Friday snapping a three-game dry spell. Neal has added 49 shots on goal and 21 hits in 2019-20.
