Neal scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Neal sniped the Oilers' lone goal of the game at 13:28 of the first period. The 33-year-old winger has appeared in the last four games since Joakim Nygard (hand), Zack Kassian (lower body) and Jujhar Khaira (upper body) are all unavailable. Neal has just seven points, 39 shots on goal, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating in 22 contests this year.