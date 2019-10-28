Neal scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Neal's tenth goal of the season broke up Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid 3:37 into the third period. Neal has cooled off a bit after a torrid start, but he still has 12 points in as many games, with seven of his 10 goals coming on the man advantage. The first-unit power-play usage alone justifies the 32-year-old's presence on fantasy rosters in virtually any format.