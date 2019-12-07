Oilers' James Neal: Chips in with power-play helper
Neal collected a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Neal posted the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's opening tally in the first period. The veteran winger has now gone five games without a goal, but he's posted power-play helpers in three straight contests. For the year, the 32-year-old winger 20 points (14 with a man advantage), 74 shots and 39 hits in 31 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.