Neal collected a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Neal posted the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's opening tally in the first period. The veteran winger has now gone five games without a goal, but he's posted power-play helpers in three straight contests. For the year, the 32-year-old winger 20 points (14 with a man advantage), 74 shots and 39 hits in 31 appearances.