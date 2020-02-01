Play

Neal did not play in Friday's game versus the Blues due to a foot injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This provides some clarity as to why Neal was a late scratch before Friday's game. He skated 18:11 in Wednesday's contests against the Flames and didn't seem to be struggling with an injury. Consider the 32-year-old day-to-day for now.

