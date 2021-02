Neal (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Oilers' for their two-game set against the Canucks in Vancouver, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The specific nature of Neal's issue remains a mystery, but he'll miss Edmonton's next two games at a minimum. Joakim Nygard is expected to get the first crack at replacing Neal on the Oilers' fourth line against the Canucks on Tuesday.