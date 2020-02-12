Oilers' James Neal: Designated for injured reserve
Neal (ankle) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 30, the team announced Wednesday.
Neal appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery, which led the team to place him on IR and free a spot on the 23-man roster. The veteran has already missed the Oilers' last six contests and should be considered doubtful for the team's upcoming three-game road trip. With the available spot, the club recalled Tyler Benson from the minors.
