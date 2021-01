Neal recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Neal earned the secondary helper on Kyle Turris' first goal as an Oiler. Sunday was Neal's second game of the season -- the veteran winger has six shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in a bottom-six role. A role on the power play will keep Neal in the presence of Edmonton's superstars, but his even-strength assignments leave plenty to be desired.