Neal (undisclosed) has begun skating but could be out long term after coach Dave Tippet told reporters, "I don't anticipate either one back anytime soon," Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.

Neal is coming off a resurgent season with the Oilers in which he registered 19 goals and 12 helpers in 55 appearances. With the winger potentially unavailable for the start of the season, Dominik Kahun could be in line to replace him in a top-six role with Leon Draistaitl.