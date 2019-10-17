Oilers' James Neal: Finds first assist
Neal posted an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The helper came on Ethan Bear's go-ahead tally in the first period. Neal had rattled off eight goals before producing a helper this season, which gives the veteran winger nine points and 23 shots in seven games.
