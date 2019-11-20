Oilers' James Neal: Fires power-play goal
Neal scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Neal's tally in the second period gave the Oilers a 4-1 lead at the time. Predictably, Neal's scoring pace has dropped in November -- he has only three points in nine games since the calendar flipped. For the year, the winger is at 13 goals and 16 points in 23 games, but he also carries a minus-12 rating since 10 of his points have come with the man advantage.
