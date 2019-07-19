Neal was acquired by Edmonton from Vancouver on Friday in a swap for Milan Lucic, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After failing to hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, Neal will hope for a fresh start with the Oilers. The veteran winger could be a candidate for a top-line role alongside Connor McDavid and should be in contention for a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. If he does get the opportunity to play alongside McDavid, Neal could push for the 40-goal mark, a threshold he's achieved just once while with the Penguins and lined up primarily with Evgeni Malkin.