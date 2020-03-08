Oilers' James Neal: Garners assist Saturday
Neal provided an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Neal picked up his first point in three games since returning from an ankle injury. The helper got Neal to the 30-point mark -- he had just 19 in 63 contests with the Flames last year. The 32-year-old winger has added 110 shots, 85 hits and a minus-21 rating in 53 appearances.
