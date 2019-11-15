Oilers' James Neal: Gathers power-play assist
Neal recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.
Neal has only two points through seven games in November, rapidly cooling off after posting 13 points in October. For the year, the winger has 12 goals and three assists through 21 appearances. Nine of his point have come with the man advantage.
