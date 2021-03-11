Neal scored his third goal of the season and had two shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Ottawa.

Neal beat Matt Murray with a long wrist shot from above the left circle following a rather harmless-looking zone entry. It snapped an eight-game goal drought for the 33-year-old Neal, who last found the back of the net Jan. 31 against the same Senators. In fact, all three of Neal's goals this season have come against Ottawa. He has three assists in 11 games against the rest of the Scotia North Division.