Oilers' James Neal: Helpers in consecutive outings
Neal managed an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Despite skating in a fourth-line role lately, Neal has picked up assists in four of his last six games. The 32-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 111 shots and 85 hits through 54 appearances. Recent success aside, Neal is hard to trust in a limited role.
