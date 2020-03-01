Oilers' James Neal: Likely to travel with team
Neal (ankle) is likely to accompany the Oilers' on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Neal has missed a month with an ankle sprain, but he appears to be getting closer to a return. The Oilers' trip begins Monday in Nashville and also features stops in Dallas (Tuesday) and Chicago (Thursday). Neal is not guaranteed to make his return in that span, but it'll be a sign that he's getting close if can practice during the trip.
