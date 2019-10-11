Oilers' James Neal: Matches last year's goal total
Neal scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
It's no four-goal game, but the winger remains white hot with seven goals in four contests to start the year. Five of Neal's seven scores have come with the man advantage, contributing to the Oilers' 40 percent success rate on the power play. That's an unsustainable pace, but fantasy owners who drafted Neal in hopes of a comeback season can enjoy the ride as long as it lasts.
