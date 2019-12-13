Neal lit the lamp on two shots and chipped in an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

Neal has started the month of December off on the right foot, securing five points through the first six games of the new month. Seeing a solidified offensive role, the veteran is now up to 22 points, 78 shots and 41 hits through 34 games this year. His 3:20 of average power-play time this season is even more evidence that Neal continues to provide fantasy production at age 32.