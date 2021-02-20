Neal posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Neal got the puck to the net late in the second period, and Gaetan Haas buried it for the Oilers' second tally. The 33-year-old Neal has seen time as a healthy scratch recently, so he's far from a lock in the lineup. He skated 11:14 on the fourth line Friday, and he's listed on the second power-play unit, so there's little reason to expect much offense from the veteran winger. Neal has four points, 23 shots on net and 11 hits through 10 appearances.