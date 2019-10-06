Oilers' James Neal: Nabs first two goals with new club
Neal scored a pair of power-play goals on his four shots and was minus-1 in Edmonton's 6-4 win over the Kings on Saturday night.
The two goals were the first as an Oiler for Neal, acquired in the offseason for fellow winger Milan Lucic. Neal's second goal came with just over six minutes left in the third period and broke a 5-5 tie. The 32-year-old had scored 20 or more goals in each of his first 10 seasons before plummeting to just seven last season with Calgary, but as long as he's logging power-play time alongside Connor McDavid, a return to prominence is very much a possibility.
