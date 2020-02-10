Neal has a sprained ankle and isn't expected to play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Neal skated last Thursday but sat out of Monday's morning skate. Head coach Dave Tippett said this is an injury that can be easily aggravated, and there's no timeline for his return. While Thursday's matchup against the Lightning is still a possibility, it seems unlikely he'll be ready in time.