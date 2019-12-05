Oilers' James Neal: Notches power-play assist
Neal picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Neal now has 19 points in 30 appearances this season, with 13 of them coming with a man advantage. The winger has added 71 shots on goal, 38 hits and a minus-16 rating.
