Neal produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Neal has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, notching a goal and two assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 contests. He could be in the mix for bottom-six minutes and power-play usage during the Oilers' playoff run.