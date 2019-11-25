Play

Neal netted a power-play goal, fired four shots on goal and dished two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Neal struck just 2:05 into the game, tallying his 14th goal of the season. Ten of his goals have come with a man advantage. Neal is up to 17 points, 65 shots and 30 hits in 26 appearances this year.

