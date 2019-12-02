Neal recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Neal set up Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal in the third period, which would ultimately stand as the game-winner. Neal has rarely played provider this season -- Sunday's helper was his fourth to go with 14 goals through 29 games. He's accrued 12 of his points with the man advantage while adding 37 hits and 69 shots on goal in 2019-20.